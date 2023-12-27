Zaluzhny defended his dissertation in law and received the degree of Doctor of Philosophy

Oleg Davygora23:57, 12/27/23

The system displays the status of the dissertation defense as “degree awarded.”

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny defended his dissertation in law . Thus he received his doctorate.

This is evidenced by data from the information system of the National Agency for Quality Assurance in Higher Education NAQA.Svr.

The system displays the status of the dissertation defense as “degree awarded.” The defense itself took place at the National University “Odessa Law Academy”.

Since the dissertation and its annotation constitute a state secret in the field of defense, state security and law enforcement, it is impossible to revise it. However, based on the keywords, it is known that the topic of Zaluzhny’s work is related to military discipline, disciplinary offenses and penalties.

Zaluzhny’s publications on the topic of his dissertation are also devoted to issues of military disciplinary legislation. In his works, Zaluzhny signed as a graduate student of the department of administrative, civil and economic law and process of the Academy of the State Penitentiary Service.

Screenshot

Zaluzhny’s dissertation – details

Earlier it was reported that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny is studying at the National University “Odessa Law Academy” named after. Kivalova.

The Commander-in-Chief wrote a dissertation “on a special topic constituting a state secret in the field of defense, state security and law enforcement.”

The topic and abstract of this scientific work are classified in accordance with Articles 1.2.1, 4.4.3, 4.6.4 of the “Code of Information Constituting State Secrets” dated 2020. However, the key words of Zaluzhny’s dissertation are noted: discipline, service discipline, military discipline, military personnel, disciplinary offense (offence), disciplinary action, moral and psychological support, combat immunity, military justice, Disciplinary Charter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...