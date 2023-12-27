Latest this year: the United States announced a new aid package for Ukraine

Katerina Chernovol22:31, 12/27/23

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced this . It is noteworthy that this is the last aid package from the US in 2023.

“This package provides weapons and equipment as part of previously allocated assistance to Ukraine in the amount of up to $250 million. Capabilities provided in today’s package include air defense munitions, other air defense system components, additional ammunition for high mobility missile and artillery systems , artillery ammunition of 155 and 105 mm caliber, anti-tank ammunition and more than 15 million rounds of ammunition,” he emphasized.

At the same time, the Pentagon clarified that the new package included :

additional ammunition for NASAMS air defense systems;

Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;

components for air defense systems;

ammunition for HIMARS;

shells 155 and 105 mm;

TOW missiles;

Javelin and AT-4;

15 million rounds of small arms ammunition and so on.

“These assets will support Ukraine’s most urgent needs to enable its forces to defend their sovereignty and independence. U.S. leadership is essential to support the coalition efforts of the approximately 50 allies and partners now supporting Ukraine,” the Pentagon added.

