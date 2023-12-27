Putin told Xi Jinping about his intention to fight against Ukraine for 5 years, – Nikkei Asia

Katerina Chernovol01:13, 12/28/23

Given this, reports of signals of readiness for a ceasefire and negotiations from the Russian Federation should not be taken “at face value,” the publication notes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese leader Xi Jinping that the Russian Federation will fight against Ukraine for at least five years. He made this statement in March during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart in Moscow.

According to Nikkei Asia , the Russian dictator also expressed confidence that Russia would eventually win. Regardless of whether Xi Jinping believed the words of the Kremlin leader, they could change further relations between Moscow and Beijing, which was subsequently reflected in the trips of the Chinese peacekeeping mission to Europe, as well as the resignation of the Chinese Foreign Minister.

The publication notes that after Putin’s words about a “five-year war,” China revised its strategy. The protracted Russian war against Ukraine could significantly affect Xi Jinping’s ambitions during his third term as leader of the PRC. We are talking, in particular, about the annexation of Taiwan.Nikkei Asia writes that given Putin’s statement, all reports about signals of readiness for a ceasefire and negotiations from the Russian Federation should not be taken “at face value.”

“Putin may simply want to create the illusion that he is moving towards a ceasefire or even peace ahead of the Russian presidential election in March, believing that such an atmosphere will play into his favor during the vote,” the article says.

