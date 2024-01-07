THE INCREDIBLE IS HAPPENING



Maurizio A.

LinkedIn

Matelex Cyprus, Central & East Europe, Caucasus

Jan 6, 2024



I was sure that in a civilized country like Italy, the limits of decency could not be overcome so easily.

I was sure that when faced with crime, a country that has suffered many crimes during its history, like Italy, would oppose the absurdity of the most sinister lies.

Instead, sadly, as an Italian I have to change my mind. Two years of massacres, destruction and tens of thousands of deaths in Ukraine, were not enough.

On January 20th, in Modena, in Emilia Romagna, one of the regions that suffered most from the Second World War, which fought and suffered Nazi oppression, will host the Conference/Exhibition on the “Rebirth of Mariupol after the War”, organized by russia-Emilia Romagna Cultural Association, which already sucks to hear, with the participation of nefarious elements who will try to convince the participants that Mariupol has been liberated from the Ukrainian regime.

It’s true: Mariupol was liberated. But from life, from its children, from the houses, from the factories, from the theater where civilians took refuge. Freed from the good people who lived there.

And now in Italy, IN ITALY!!! no one opposes this rubbish conference paid for with the money of putin and his Italian minions.

SHAME! SHAME!

Shame on the Emilia Romagna Region.

Shame on the Italian Government which, despite the pro-Ukraine announcements, then allows “conferences” of this kind.

Shame on the inhabitants of Emilia Romagna and for all Italians.

Shame on the journalists who will participate.

Shame on the Russians who live in Italy and knowing the truth do not rebel.

(I cannot say shame for the Russian Consul, because he does not know shame, and is a slave to the executioners of a city that no longer exists)

I hope that someone rebels, that they protest against these propaganda-soaked Italians who have no idea what happened in Mariupol.

For the Mariupol children, women and men massacred and buried under the rubbles. For the decent people of the world.

Slava Ukraini.

Please write fiery letters to:

acrussiaemiliaromagna@gmail.com

Protest with the Emilia Romagna region: https://lnkd.in/dxYPGBqk

https://lnkd.in/d82m23UH +39 338 141 0848

Regione Emilia-Romagna

Regione Emilia-Romagna Bruxelles

Eliseo Bertolasi Элизео Бертолази

Andrea Lucidi

Ambasciata Ucraina in Italy, H.E. Yaroslav Melnyk: emb_it@mfa.gov.ua

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: zsmfa@mfa.gov.ua

H.E. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: https://lnkd.in/dvzXhk9T

Roman Sheremeta

Comune di Modena: Email: piazzagrande@comune.modena.it

A region that has given so much to Italy, humanly and culturally, cannot host criminal “conferences” like this.

It’s not freedom of expression. It’s propaganda.

Emilia Romagna knows freedom and has paid for it. I hope it doesn’t make this mistake.

The names of the infamous people involved are in the attached photograph.

…..,,

Comment from:

Owner and director (Pradas D) suspension of activity 24.02.2022 Owner and director (BMHBEL) suspension of activity 09.08.2020

https://youtu.be/YaPMr4urwDE?feature=shared

🥺 the bitter truth about Mariupol. The city of Mary (this is how the residents of Mariupol affectionately call their city). The city really was very beautiful and hospitable (until February 24, it didn’t occur to me to study Ukrainian, I spoke russian. I corrected myself after 24.02.2022 🥺)

Chief Accountant and Financial manager at DILEO FARMA LLC

I really don’t understand what’s going on… Nevertheless I have only one explanation that it’s prapaid event by russia. And so many elections, events, info are prepaid by them. It’s a shame on us, people who agree work for/with them for money.

…

Like this: Like Loading...