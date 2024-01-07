Karma in action: a bunch of people near Moscow without heating for four days (photo, video)

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk14:39, 01/07/24

A state of emergency has been declared in the Russian city.

In the city of Podolsk, Moscow Region, in part of the Klimovsk microdistrict, a bunch of residents of apartment buildings have been living without heating in the cold for the fourth day.

Local authorities have introduced a local emergency situation, TASS writes in Telegram. Residents of the microdistrict were provided with heat by the boiler house of the Klimovsky Cartridge Plant, and there, allegedly due to a “voltage surge” on the heating network, there was a water hammer, which caused water leakage in several places.

The authorities of the Moscow region expected to resume heating supplies to most houses on Sunday morning, January 7.

It is worth noting that almost 150 thousand people were left without heating. People complained that they were freezing and lit fires in the street.

Photos have appeared online showing that the radiators in the apartments have frozen.

