Horrendous Propaganda exhibition about Mariupol in Modena was cancelled!

Jan 9, 2024

UATV ENGLISH

Permission to hold a propaganda exhibition about occupied Mariupol in Modena revoked – Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko

“We sincerely welcome this decision. We are grateful to both the Mayor’s Office and the Ukrainians in Italy who did not allow to mislead the Italian society on the consequences of Russian crimes,” stated Nikolenko on Facebook.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Rome had sent an official request for the cancellation of the event.

StandWithUkraine

Info about the planned putinaZi shitshow here :

THE INCREDIBLE IS HAPPENING:

