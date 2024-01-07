Russia celebrated “its” Christmas with a strike on a church near Kherson (video)

Nadya Prishlyak13:54, 01/07/24

There are deaths as a result of enemy shelling.

Today, the invaders, despite the fact that they are celebrating Christmas , fired at houses and the market in Kherson, as well as a church near the regional center, there are dead and wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Alexander Prokudin, on Telegram. “The Russian army continuously shelled residential areas of Kherson for several hours. They hit one of the markets and residential buildings. Today the invaders ended the lives of two Kherson residents,” he notes.

According to him, two more people are in hospital with injuries.

He showed a video showing destroyed private houses, as well as an ambulance hospitalizing a wounded woman.



Also, the Kherson Regional State Administration reported that the Russian army fired at a church in the village of Sadovoye near Kherson.

“A 73-year-old man was injured. He was diagnosed with a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the abdomen,” the statement said.

It is noted that the victim was hospitalized and is receiving medical assistance.

Yesterday at the “old” Holy Evening of the Kherson region we also got

Yesterday, the occupiers also shelled populated areas of the Kherson region.

They carried out 9 artillery attacks on populated areas. In particular, they hit Kherson 5 times and Tyaginka twice. They shelled Belozerka and Krasny Mayak in the Kherson region, as well as Ochakov in the Nikolaev region.

According to the Defense Forces, 5 civilians were wounded as a result of artillery shelling, including two children aged 9 years. A dozen private houses and cars were damaged.

The head of the Kherson OVA, Alexandra Prokudin, said that the wounded children were 9-year-old twins who, together with their parents, were traveling in a car between Daryevka and Fedorovka when the enemy opened fire.

The boys were taken to the hospital. One has a foot injury, the other has a soft tissue injury to the anterior abdominal wall.

