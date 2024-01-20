19 January, 2024

Footage of a combat operation of the RVC. Source: Denis Nikitin.

Soldiers of the Russian Volunteer Corps entered the territory of the Bryansk region.

The RVC commander Denis Nikitin announced this on his Telegram channel.

The raid was reportedly carried out by recruits who had just completed a training course.

“The success of our next military operation is important not only in itself. Despite their little experience in military affairs, our yesterday’s recruits showed themselves from the best side,” the statement said.

Footage of a combat operation shows the moment of an ambush on a Russian URAL truck. Nikitin does not disclose details of the operation.

Illustrative photo of soldiers of the Russian Volunteer Corps. Photo from open sources.

In November, Militarnyi reported that a car of the FSB’s border regional department was shot in the Bryansk region of Russia.

As a result of the shelling of the vehicle, the Deputy Head of the Logistics Department, FSB Lieutenant Colonel Sergei Sh. died.

A sabotage and reconnaissance group of a volunteer unit ambushed Russian invaders in the Bryansk region.

At the end of October, it was reported that the RVC was involved in assaults on Russian positions in the Avdiivka sector.

Soldiers of the Russian Volunteer Corps. May 2023. Ukraine. Photo credits: Sergey Kozlov, EPA-EFE.

In 2023, the Russian Volunteer Corps had significantly expanded with volunteers and former mercenaries from Wagner and Storm Z PMCs.

The RVC commander noted that he considered the experiment with recruiting former Russian mercenaries a success so far.

The RVC command is also engaged in negotiations with other mercenaries of the Wagner PMC who did not fight on the territory of Ukraine and do not want to join the Russian Defense Ministry.

