If Congress does not approve aid to Ukraine, Russia will win the war in a few weeks – White House

Ekaterina Girnyk12:31, 01/20/24

The White House says Ukraine will exhaust some air defense and artillery capabilities in the coming weeks.

The White House said that if Congress does not provide additional aid to Ukraine , Russia could win the war in a matter of weeks – months at best.

According to NBC News , Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan and intelligence director Avril Haines said this at a meeting with congressional leaders on Wednesday.

They noted that Ukraine will exhaust certain air defense and artillery capabilities “in the coming weeks.” Sullivan also emphasized that Ukraine’s situation will become even more difficult over the course of the year, and named specific date ranges when Ukraine will exhaust various options in the short term.

According to the channel’s sources, White House officials are “increasingly alarmed by the prospect that Biden will not be able to fulfill his promise to be close to Kiev as much as necessary.”

White House officials also told congressmen that the lack of aid to Ukraine “could prompt other countries that rely on the United States, including Japan and South Korea, to rethink their alliances.”

“A bipartisan group of congressional leaders meeting agreed that aid to Ukraine is a national security priority, but acknowledged that there were disagreements on how to proceed legislatively,” the article said.

