January 20, 2024 scradge1 BORIS JOHNSON: The global wokerati are trembling so violently you can hear the ice tinkling in their negronis… but a Trump presidency could be just what the world needs https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-12983807/BORIS-JOHNSON-negronis-Trump-presidency-just-world-needs.html
I can’t believe it. Boris has gone right off his rocker.
Honestly this dreck could have been written by Trumpkov’s English butt boy Nigel Farage. Except Farage doesn’t have Boris’s colourful writing skills.
Boris is rightfully revered; even loved, in Ukraine, by those who know the tremendous debt of gratitude they owe him.
However, this astonishing article will cause them immense pain.
Does Boris know what Trump said to Travis and Sexton when putler unleashed genocide?
Does Boris know the foul and evil things that DT Jr said about Zel? Does he know that he twice called for an end to all aid?
Does Boris know that the Ukraine Aid blockers are all magaputler turds?
They are going; under Trump’s orders; to block the aid until as they hope, Trump takes over next year.
Unless Biden finds a workaround, no more US Ukraine Aid will get through this year at all.
And Boris chooses now to endorse putler’s biggest fan? WTF?
Some better news:
Alec Baldwin, who shot a Ukrainian woman to death on a movie set in suspicious circumstances, may face at least some justice :
https://news.yahoo.com/grand-jury-indicts-alec-baldwin-192701250.html?guccounter=1
Another bizarre comment by Boris :
“Let me stress that this is in no way to diminish the excellent qualities of Joe Biden, who has done many good things and who is a firm Atlanticist and friend to this country.”
He’s no friend of the UK. He’s blocked the post-Brexit trade deal out of spite.
Were it not for his putler-grovelling, Trump would indeed be better for the UK.