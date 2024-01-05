Russia-Ukraine war update

Ukraine braces for renewed Russia offensive near Kharkiv

Moscow’s forces struck the city and 15 surrounding settlements with missiles, artillery and mortars on Thursday

Ukraine is bracing for a renewed Russian offensivenear Kharkiv as Moscow ramps up its bombardment of the north-eastern city and the surrounding region.

Moscow’s forces struck the city and 15 surrounding settlements with missiles, artillery and mortars on Thursday, according to local officials.

Targets included both civilian buildings and military positions in what is seen as preparation for a large-scale offensive in the coming weeks, a source close to Ukraine’s armed forces said.

Kyiv has not released details of the attacks, but late on Wednesday the source said: “Pre-attack bombardments have been carried out all day at military sites around the region.”

A Russian vehicle is struck during fighting near Synkivka CREDIT: GROUND FORCES OF THE UKRAINIAN ARMY/via REUTERS

Local military intelligence units believe Russian forces could be plotting to further ramp up aerial attacks this weekend to coincide with Christmas in Russia, which is celebrated on Jan 7.

The ground offensive could follow shortly after, with Jan 15 mooted as its possible start date, a source added.

Both Russian and Ukrainian forces have been jostling for better positions along the front line that straddles the villages of Kupiansk, Svatove and Kreminna, close to the border of the Kharkiv region.

Moscow has concentrated its resources in the area in a bid to push towards the Ukrainian-held towns of Kreminna and Lyman, which were both occupied by Russian forces until Kyiv launched a lightning counter-offensive in September 2022.

Western analysts say that there has been little change in the front lines, which have remained largely static with Russian forces launching only sporadic attacks.

The aftermath of a missile strike on a residential apartment building in Kharkiv CREDIT: Global Images Ukraine

Ukraine’s general staff said that its forces had repelled three Russian attacks in the direction of Kupiansk, in a statement published on social media on Thursday.

“In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions,” the statement added.

But Col Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi, the head of Ukraine’s ground forces, has warned that Russian forces are conducting glide bomb strikes while regrouping for another assault on Lyman.

He added: “Daily assaults by Russian troops continue near the settlement of Synkivka to create a bridgehead and further advance on the city of Kupiansk.”

Moscow has transported more armoured vehicles and artillery pieces to support the attempted advances of infantry groups, mainly made up of so-called “Storm Z” penal military units, Col Gen Syrskyi said.

Rescuers speak assist a wounded resident at the site of a Russian missile attack in central Kharkiv CREDIT: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/REUTERS

Russian forces in the area have also been bolstered by better-trained reserves brought in from elsewhere on the battlefield.

Ukrainian officials have spent months preparing for an anticipated offensive in the direction of Kupiansk, where only a fraction of its original 26,000 population remains.

Military commanders in the north-east of Ukraine have described the area as one of the “hottest”, even when Kyiv’s forces were attempting a summer counter-offensive in the south.

The town, if captured by Russian forces, could serve as an important logistical springboard for offensive pushes farther south or west.

Meanwhile, Moscow has increasingly targeted central Kharkiv, a city that it failed to occupy at the start of its invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine’s second largest city has been subjected to almost daily ballistic missile attacks, with residential buildings and a five-star hotel frequented by journalists and aid workers among the targets.

Russian forces are hit on the battlefield during fighting near SynkivkaCREDIT: Newsflash

One resident of the city, which is about 20 miles from the Russian border, described the shelling as having “got a lot worse” since the start of the year.

Overnight on Thursday, Russia launched two S-300 missiles against civilian targets, according to Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor.

The day before, Russian forces struck Kharkiv with Iskander missiles, killing two people and injuring more than 60 more.

While Ukrainian air-defence units are believed to be stationed in the Kharkiv region, they are almost entirely useless against S-300 attacks.

The surface-to-air missiles have been reprogrammed for ground strikes, and because of the speed at which the projectiles travel across short distances, they are almost impossible to intercept.

“The enemy uses chaotic shelling in order to maintain tension and actually terrorise our local population,” Mr Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

On Thursday night the White House warned that Russian talks to buy long-range missiles from Iran were “actively advancing” and that new munitions could soon be seen on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Releasing downgraded US intelligence, John Kirby, the White House’s national security coordinator, said that Russia “intends to purchase missile systems from Iran”, adding it had already deployed North Korean missiles against Ukraine.

Mr Kirby renewed calls for Congress to pass a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine to allow forces to counter Russian attacks with foreign-supplied weapons.

“Ukrainians deserve to know that the American people in this government will continue to stand with them, so it’s critical that Congress meets this moment and responds by providing Ukraine with what they need to defend themselves,” he said.

