Should Ukraine Consider an Armistice?

OPINION

LETTERS

Jan. 2, 2024

Credit…Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

To the Editor:

Re “Ukraine Doesn’t Need All Its Territory to Defeat Putin,” by Serge Schmemann (Opinion, Dec. 28):

Mr. Schmemann is right that “true victory for Ukraine is to rise from the hell of the war as a strong, independent, prosperous and secure state, firmly planted in the West.”

The road to that victory, however, will not be through an armistice that freezes the invading forces’ gains in place — even if Vladimir Putin were prepared to accede to such an outcome (and that is a very big “if”).

A meaningful armistice that secures Ukraine’s well-earned sovereignty will be achieved only if Ukraine deals the invading forces a series of decisive blows that impress upon them the futility of continuing their misguided war.

The Ukrainian people, their political leadership and their armed forces have demonstrated truly impressive resolve. When the U.S. Congress returns this month, Democrats and Republicans must overcome their differences, act with renewed resolve and approve their now-delayed arms package for Ukraine.

This is the language that Mr. Putin will understand. It will prove to be the only road to a lasting peace.

Geoffrey Berlin

Kyiv, Ukraine

………

To the Editor:

It is undeniable that the war in Ukraine has devolved into a stalemate. But the solution should not be to attempt a long-term armistice, as Serge Schmemann argues. Doing so might mean less bloodshed and hardship for Ukrainians in the short term, but any agreement that cedes Ukrainian territory to Russia woefully misreads the geopolitical climate.

Vladimir Putin bided his time for eight years after taking Crimea in 2014 before attempting a full-blown invasion of Ukraine. An agreement that would increase the size of Russia and allow him to regroup for another potential invasion would play directly into his hands. Furthermore, it would give him the opportunity to claim a victory and save face domestically despite much of his invasion having been a failure.

Finally, taking the road of appeasement for the purpose of short-term political gain has proved time and again throughout history not to be a viable option. The united front maintained by the West in response to the invasion of Ukraine has been effective, and the United States and its allies should continue to support Ukraine until the geographic borders are back to their pre-invasion positions.

George Willmott

Memphis

………

To the Editor:

Re “Russia Recaptures Land as Ukraine Scales Back” (news article, Dec. 29):

It’s no mystery why Ukraine’s military effort may be stymied at the moment. The military assistance provided throughout this war by U.S. and European allies has been too little, too late, and sometimes not the type that Ukraine urgently needed. So countless Ukrainians have died in a war unnecessarily drawn out.

Despite this, Ukraine has managed to do the seemingly impossible: seriously degrade the Russian military and take back half of the territory brutally seized and occupied by Russian forces since February 2022.

Now, even the continuation of any American assistance to Ukraine is in doubt. Shamefully, Republicans in Congress have been holding aid to Ukraine hostage to their demands regarding U.S. border policy for months. Ukraine’s very survival hangs in the balance.

The situation in Ukraine can be turned around, but it starts with us. If Ukraine has fought well and valiantly with this insufficient supply of equipment and ammunition, then a very good outcome seems within reach if we finally give Ukraine what it needs to win.

Elizabeth L. Merrick

Somerville, Mass.

Like this: Like Loading...