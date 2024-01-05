Video of Destruction of Russian Armored Column

January 5, 2023 – By OFP

A new video of the destruction of a column of katsaps in the Kupiansk direction during their recent failed assault has appeared.

The assault group of the Rashists advanced across no-mans-land and then lost all their armored vehicles on the approach to Ukrainian positions.

After the lead tank, equipped with mine-clearing gear, was ironically disabled by a mine, the column was stalled. The surviving vehicles then attempted to back up. The rear one was hit by an unknown weapon, unseen due to a skip in the video. But then the next one was hit by a drone, and this strike is clearly visible in the video. The remaining tank attempted to maneuver around the other destroyed vehicles until it too got disabled, probably by a landmine. The vehicle that was hit earlier by the drone started maneuvering again after its infantry abandoned it and pulled around the destroyed column until it got destroyed by a large explosion, most likely caused by a mine.

Footage of the destruction was published by fighters of the 30th OMBR.

