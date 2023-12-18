For the first time since World War II: Germany will send thousands of soldiers to the Russian border

Marta Gichko21:48, 12/18/23

A German brigade consisting of almost 5 thousand military personnel will be stationed in Lithuania.

Germany agreed to send thousands of troops to the Russian border. The brigade of approximately 4,800 soldiers stationed along the Lithuanian-Russian border will be operational in 2027.

As reported Sky News, the agreement between Germany and Lithuania will mark the first permanent deployment of German troops since World War II.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius compared the “historical” an agreement to station Allied forces in West Germany to defend Western Europe in the event of a Soviet attack during the Cold War.

“This flank has now moved east and it is Germany’s responsibility to protect it,” Pistorius said.

Most personnel will redeploy to the Russian border in 2025 and 2026. Military personnel and their families will be offered “attractive conditions of service”, in particular German-language schools and housing.

“The speed of the project clearly shows that Germany has understood the new security reality,” he added.

