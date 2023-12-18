Almost 50 world security experts ask US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine

18 DECEMBER 2023

Over 40 members of The Alphen Group, a global union of security experts, turned to the US Congress with an open letter calling upon it to approve additional financing for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the letter

Details: The signees, including former top diplomats and military officials, stress that Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine “is at its breaking point”, and the decisions of the US and its allies “will determine whether its result will be favourable for their interests, or catastrophic for Ukraine and the West”.

Quote: “The West must convince Putin that time is not on his side. The American aid combined with further European aid is able to do it. Refusal of the US from leadership will create conditions for Russia’s victory.”

The experts state that the EU also bears the burden of the support for Ukraine but without the US Ukraine will not have enough means to achieve decisive results on the battlefield.

“The cease of the support for Ukraine from the US would become a huge failure of the bipartisan foreign and defence policy and weaken America’s leadership on the international arena and in Europe. What is important is that the confirmed American and European aid will send a powerful signal to China, Iran and other authoritarian regimes that the aggression against their neighbours cannot be successful,” the authors of the letter explain.

They add that Ukraine’s success in 2024 will undermine the positions of autocratic states, strengthen the trust in the rule of law and the stability of the international system, and also significantly decrease the chances of a direct conflict between the US and Russia.

“For these reasons we call upon the members of the Congress from both parties to recognize the critical importance of preserving and increasing the aid for Ukraine in the interests of the US and the international system in general. Any other option would lead to the failure of the American leadership, opening doors to a much more dangerous world in the future,” the authors of the letter sum up.

In October, the White House turned to the Congress with a request to approve additional financing, mainly more than US$60 billion for Ukraine, but the request has been stuck in the Senate due to disagreements between the two parties concerning the security on the Mexican border.

The White House urged not to postpone the approval of additional support for Ukraine, pointing at new threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Ukraine during a press conference on 14 December.

