Zelensky visits frontline command post of Kupiansk defenders

30.11.2023 13:36

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the frontline command post of Kupiansk defenders.

He said this in a post on his Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

“The fighters on the Kupyansk front are defending the peaceful life of Ukrainians, the people of Kharkiv region. I thank the warriors for their service, for defending our state! I wish them victory, to stay strong and keep up the momentum,” Zelensky said.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with soldiers conducting offensive operations in Kherson region.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...