Putin to hold annual Q&A this year, but creates question management group

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not cancel the Direct line with Vladimir Putin, a televised annual event during which the president responds to questions of Russian citizens live for several hours, and the big press conference this year, but he created a “combat group” that will turn down questions that “sow panic and have no relation to reality”.

Source: RBC, a Russian news outlet, citing Mikhail Kuznetsov, Executive Committee Chairman of the All-Russia People’s Front, and Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

Details: Peskov said that the Direct line with Vladimir Putin and a big press conference are scheduled for 14 December.

At the same time, Kuznetsov, the head of the editorial office for collecting questions for the Direct Line, said that a “combat group was created to fight fakes and interference by opponents”. He said that the group includes representatives of all regions. It verifies questions that “have nothing to do with what is happening, but will imitate something or sow panic”.

Moreover, he announced that the questions Putin answers will be chosen from a list provided to him.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/11/30/7431047/

