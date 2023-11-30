EU countries have agreed on a €50 billion aid package for Ukraine – Sky News

Oleg Davygora17:26, 30.11.23

EU governments are squabbling over an overhaul of the 27-nation bloc’s long-term budget.

The European Commission’s proposal to support Ukraine with €50bn (£43.2bn) in loans and grants over the next four years is not disputed, an official has said.

European Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn discussed these plans at a briefing on Thursday, Sky News writes .

EU governments are squabbling over a review of the 27-nation bloc’s long-term budget after the Commission invited EU countries to provide additional funds to the general budget, much of it earmarked for Ukraine.

“The main thing is support for Ukraine. This is not disputed by anyone, even in terms of volume,” he said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...