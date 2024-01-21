Zelensky: The West helped Ukraine survive, but could have helped it win

Irina Pogorelaya14:59, 01/21/24

The President noted that Western hesitation with weapons leads to additional deaths in Ukraine.

President Vladimir Zelensky believes that the military and financial assistance provided by Western partners was decisive for Ukraine to survive the war, but it was not enough for victory.

The head of state said this in an interview with the British television channel Channel 4 News . After that, he admitted that he was still not used to the political nuances, because of which Ukraine was currently facing the threat of a reduction in Western aid.

“Everyone smiles, hugs, says that you are persistent, you are so strong, the leader of the free world, you are saving our democracy. If the Ukrainian people did not have such a president, we could have lost half of Europe, and then the Russian Federation would have attacked the United States, and we must give you everything we have. And then – stop! ” – said the president.

The Ukrainian president noted that he would not want to seem ungrateful, because Western partners helped Ukraine a lot and without this support the country would not have survived.

“They really helped us survive. And I think they could help us even more so that we win,” Zelensky said.

When asked if it seems to him that Western countries are doing everything only so that Ukraine does not lose, and not win, Zelensky replied: “This is a matter of survival, so I can’t get emotional, but sometimes there are moments when I really can’t understand or don’t want to understand.”

He added that the West’s hesitation in providing one type of weapon or another only leads to additional deaths in Ukraine.

“Time passes and people die. Therefore, I perceive this time corridor as bloody, very painful. But not everyone understands this. I have been conveying this from the first days,” the president emphasized.

He noted that there is a striking example with the F-16, when a year passed from the moment Ukraine started talking about it and until the positive signal, and another six months passed from the moment the positive signal until the training. “From the moment of training to delivery, this period is not over yet, because the F-16s have not arrived yet,” Zelensky said.

