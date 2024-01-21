Trump called Orban a “great man” at a campaign rally (video)

Vadim Khludzinsky15:28, 01/21/24

According to the former US President, some people do not like the Hungarian Prime Minister because “he is too strong.”

Former US President Donald Trump considers Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban a “great leader”. He said this during a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

According to Trump, the head of the Hungarian government is “a very strong man and a great leader in Europe.”

“Some people don’t like him because he’s too strong. It’s nice to have a strong person leading your country,” the former US president said.

Trump called Orban a “great man”

