Trump called Orban a “great man” at a campaign rally (video)

Vadim Khludzinsky15:28, 01/21/24
According to the former US President, some people do not like the Hungarian Prime Minister because “he is too strong.”
Former US President Donald Trump considers Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban a “great leader”. He said this during a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.
According to Trump, the head of the Hungarian government is “a very strong man and a great leader in Europe.”
“Some people don’t like him because he’s too strong. It’s nice to have a strong person leading your country,” the former US president said.
Trump called Orban a “great man”
Trump: I love dictators, they get things done……………………………………………………………………
And Boris Johnson thinks Trump won’t cut off Ukraine and be good for the world!
Idiot!
I thought he supported Ukraine?
This is yet another case that puts doubts in my mind that there can be any positive results for Ukraine if the orange monkey is POTUS again. Calling Orb-anus – this fat pootin arse-rimming slob – a great man is like calling Pinocchio a great actor.