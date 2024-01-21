In temporarily occupied Sevastopol – again “bavovna”

Vadim Khludzinsky14:36, 01/21/24

Three explosions occurred on Sunday afternoon, and self-proclaimed authorities report air defense forces shooting down air targets.

On Sunday, January 21, three explosions were heard in Sevastopol , temporarily occupied by the Russians . This was reported by Krym.Realii .

It is noted that the explosions occurred at about 13:38 Kyiv time. There is an air raid alert in the city. At the same time, local “authorities” blocked traffic on the Kerch Bridge.

“Smoke was visible over the center of Sevastopol. What it was connected with is unclear. However, the Russian head of the city, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said that the Russian military is using camouflage means in the area of ​​Sevastopol Bay,” the report says.

The self-proclaimed mayor of Sevastopol, meanwhile, said that air defense forces “shot down an air target over the water area.”

“All services have been put on alert. The Sevastopol rescue service is not currently recording damage to the infrastructure. I ask everyone to remain calm and trust only official information,” Razvozhaev wrote.

