Zelensky called Putin an “animal” and explained why it is impossible to come to an agreement with him

Oleg Davygora22:24, 01/01/24

He believes that if Ukraine loses, Putin will bring the war closer to the West.

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, commenting on proposals for negotiations with the Russian Federation , said that he does not see “any fundamental steps forward towards peace on the part of Russia.”

Instead, he and the Ukrainians are experiencing a barrage of air attacks on Ukrainian cities in the east, south, north and west, he told The Economist .

“I only see the steps of a terrorist country. And if Russia is sending signals about the desire to freeze the conflict, as some Western media report, then it is not because they are righteous, but because they do not have enough missiles, ammunition or trained troops. They need this pause. Restore all your strength. And then, with all your might, turn the page of this war,” Zelensky said.

“Putin feels weak like an animal, because he is an animal and, if he wins, he will eat you for dinner with your entire EU, NATO, freedom and democracy,” the president added.

