Norway permits direct sales of weapons to Ukraine

01.01.2024 22:17

The Norwegian government has decided to permit direct sales of weapons and defense-related products from the Norwegian defense industry to the defense authorities in Ukraine.

The government said this in a press release, Ukrinform reports.

“In the extraordinary security situation resulting from Russia’s war of aggression, it is crucial that we continue to support Ukraine. Support for Ukraine is important for Norwegian and European security. We must plan for the possibility that the illegal war of aggression may be prolonged. The Government has therefore decided to permit direct sales of weapons and defense-related products from the Norwegian defense industry to Ukraine,” said Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

The decision enters into force on January 1, 2024.

The policy change means that Norwegian companies can apply to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for an export license for direct sales of weapons and defense-related products to Ukraine.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that export licenses for direct sales will only be granted on a case-by-case basis.

“All applications will be thoroughly assessed. The control will continue to take place within a strict and responsible framework, in line with the Norwegian export control regulations,” the press release reads.

(C)UKRINFORM 2024

