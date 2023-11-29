Zaporizhzhia traitor Balitsky revealed that occupiers are seizing others’ property, confiscating it, and giving it to arriving russians

The head of the occupation administration in the uncontrolled part of the Zaporizhzhia oblast, Yevhen Balitsky, admitted to the systematic confiscation of others’ real estate by local authorities. He shared this information in an interview on one of the russian TV channels.

Balitsky boasted that almost all the stores operate in the occupied territory. This is because if a retail outlet is closed for more than three months, it is confiscated and handed over to people in need of management.

A similar approach is applied to residential real estate, whose owners were forced to flee from russian aggression. “As for abandoned houses, apartments. We don’t stand on ceremony with this issue. We take these properties and hand them over to law enforcement officers, court officials, teachers, doctors, and so on, who come to work for us on a rotational basis”, – admitted the Zaporizhzhia marauder.

As reported earlier, a teacher from Buryatia, Oksana Bukholtsva, became the head of a school in the occupied city of Tokmak and settled in someone else’s house. She invites russian teachers to work and also guarantees them free housing.

