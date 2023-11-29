Putin has little guts: the bald man didn’t dare call for total war

29.11.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

One year and two hundred and seventy-six days of war have passed. There have been no changes at the front today. Just like yesterday. Is it necessary to mention ISW ​​cards – I don’t even know anymore…

Today, the hero of the occasion, the main brake on the allocation of American aid to Ukraine, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States Congress, Republican from Louisiana Mike Johnson, spoke about this aid.

After the already ritual phrases that the priority is assistance to Israel, and assistance to Ukraine should be linked to tightening immigration policy in the United States, he nevertheless said several important things.

Specifically, he said the House understands: “Ukraine is another priority… We understand the need to provide assistance there… We have a sense of urgency on this issue, and there are deadlines for that as well. So, I am confident and optimistic that we can do it.”

He has previously said that “… of course, we cannot allow Vladimir Putin to march through Europe. And we understand the need to provide assistance to Ukraine.”

Speaking about the timing of the adoption of the relevant law, he said that “… the US Congress will be able to approve the allocation of funding to Israel and Ukraine by the end of 2023.”

Thus, the emotional swing continues and the day when bad news comes from Congress gives way to a day when good news comes from there. But it’s clear that the real good news will be the bailout decision. And without this, all the news is just build-up and suspense.

Today the Bild newspaper published a large material based on conversations with Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers on the front line. Nothing new. They say that they feel abandoned by their government, that many things, including food, equipment and even fuel for equipment, they have to buy with their own money…

“We defend our country, risk our lives, and in the end we pay for our own equipment, rent, food and car repairs. What happens to all the money from abroad? You feel more and more abandoned by the government,” one of the newspaper’s interlocutors said.

Bild writes that because of this, anger at the government is growing in the trenches. There is a lot of talk about the fact that after the end of the counteroffensive (that is, on the front line they already recognized that it was over), it became easier, since the crazy orders to attack stopped coming, which only led to meaningless casualties. Now you can act wisely, taking your time and thinking things through well.

After reading this material, I immediately remembered the carbon-copy stories of my Ukrainian acquaintances in the rear and in Europe, who over and over again passionately convince me that they talk every day with their friends in the trenches, and they are full of enthusiasm and do not want to stop until Ukraine wins and reaches the 1991 borders.

And today I saw a video in which some devil, in front of passersby (who were filming him), climbed out of a barred window of a military registration and enlistment office in Ternopil and ran away from mobilization. And that’s why I don’t even know who to believe anymore: my Ukrainian friends, my own eyes or the German newspaper?

Today Putin spoke via video link to the participants of the World Russian People’s Council. This event, which was organized by turbo-patriots and Russian fascists like Malofeev and Dugin, together with the Russian Orthodox Church MP, was designed to raise the “rage of the Russian masses” by at least 10% above the planned indicators.

Putin read an exemplary speech by a lecturer from the Knowledge Society in 1977 about the machinations of the insidious West and about good Russia (then the USSR) – a stronghold of freedom and traditional values ​​(then progress). The fight against colonialism was also mentioned (both now and then it would be impossible to do without it).

Dugin promised people that the cathedral would be the starting point of a new era of Russia’s revival, a brain explosion and a turning point, but instead the public received a boring and faded bureaucrat of the “Pitcher Snout” brand, and even then only on TV…

And where are the torches, Roman greetings, Kolovrat on the forehead and all sorts of “brothers and sisters”? Where is the formidable question: “Do you want total war?” And where is the response roar of the crowd: “Yes! We want!”?

No, Putin doesn’t live up to the Berlin “Sportpalast” of the 1943 model, he doesn’t have guts… And even then, those guys were younger, and besides, most of them went through the war, in the trenches, on the front line… How can a bald man in the rear keep up with them? And it’s been in the refrigerator for a long time, how could I forget? Where in the refrigerator can you find passion and temperament? Nowhere…

And yesterday’s storm in Crimea carried all the dragon’s teeth into the sea, which Russian generals had carefully placed on the beaches… I think that they were not very upset: the budget was spent, and now at least the grass won’t grow. It’s even good: you can ask for a new budget, what a wonderful excuse: the storm destroyed everything, we need to build it again…

So you, my dear Ukrainian readers, probably think that the Russian generals are crying with grief, that the fortifications need to be rebuilt, but in fact these are tears of joy: new fortifications will need to be built!

And in Gaza, the humanitarian pause was extended and ten more hostages were released. This is the fifth group of hostages to be released as part of this humanitarian pause. A total of 74 hostages have already been released. We hope that tomorrow the humanitarian pause will continue and the sixth group of hostages will be free.

This is the day. Equal parts bad and good news. A day like any other day. One more step towards our victory.

Glory to Ukraine! 🇺🇦

I❤️🇮🇱

Important: the editor’s opinion may differ from the author’s. The site’s editors are not responsible for the content of blogs, but strive to publish different points of view. More details about OBOZREVATEL’s editorial policy follow the link…

https://www.obozrevatel.com/politics-news/u-putina-kishka-tonka-prizvat-k-totalnoj-vojne-pleshivyij-ne-posmel.htm

Like this: Like Loading...