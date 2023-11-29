Russian war correspondent Maxim Fadeev, known for producing documentaries for putin’s propaganda, admitted that there are no longer pro-russian sentiments in the territories controlled by Ukraine, and in Donbas, people hate putin.

The relevant interview has been circulated by russian media, as reported by the Telegram channel “Donbass. Vazhno”.

Fadeev clarified that even in the Donetsk oblast, which russians previously considered one of the strongholds of pro-russian sentiments, more and more people now support the Ukrainian army and view russia as an occupier.

He also confessed that his relatives from Sloviansk and Kramatorsk initially had pro-russian views after the annexation of Crimea and the outbreak of war in Donbas. However, after the start of the so-called “special military operation”, they developed a strong hatred for putin.

“Many relatives who were neutral about everything were secretly pro-Russian before the start of the ‘SMO,’ and now they gather, volunteer in support of the Ukrainian army. They see the results of the war when it ‘hits’ Kryvyi Rih, when it ‘hits’ Sloviansk”, – said Fadeev.

As previously reported, russian “war correspondent” Romanov showed destroyed russian military equipment near Avdiivka, calling it a “high price” for “success”.

