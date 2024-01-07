WSJ: Elon Musk uses drugs at private parties, his employees are concerned

Marta Gichko15:08, 01/07/24

Musk himself has publicly used marijuana on several occasions and admitted that he has a prescription for some psychedelic drugs.

Elon Musk attends closed parties, during which he uses drugs. Employees of his companies are concerned that these provocative antics could cause reputational damage to the billionaire’s business.

According to The Wall Street Journal , Elon Musk used LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms at private parties around the world. He also publicly used marijuana and boasted of a recipe for the psychedelic ketamine.

The billionaire’s inner circle is worried that Musk continues to use drugs, especially ketamine. This could hurt his business. Drug use could likely jeopardize SpaceX’s billions of US contracts, nearly $1 trillion in investor assets, tens of thousands of jobs and much of the US space program.

At the same time, Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro said that the businessman “regularly and systematically undergoes drug tests at SpaceX and has never failed them.” Those around the billionaire have long been accustomed to his unstable behavior.

In 2017, Musk was late to a SpaceX corporate event. During his speech, he slurred and fumbled his words for about 15 minutes, repeatedly calling SpaceX’s Big Falcon Rocket prototype a “big freaking rocket.”

After the meeting, SpaceX executives privately expressed their fears that Musk was under the influence of drugs. One described the event as “senseless”, “abnormal” and “regrettable”.

However, the publication notes that the billionaire’s behavior may be caused by constant lack of sleep. He himself admitted that he regularly fell asleep in the office, because he works almost continuously at night.

According to The Wall Street Journal, in 2023, Elon Musk used microdoses of ketamine to treat depression, and also took full doses at parties. After the article was published, Musk tweeted that ketamine is a better way to combat depression than antidepressants.

Musk’s latest antics

Recently, Elon Musk publicly cursed advertisers who refused to continue cooperation with the X platform he acquired (formerly Twitter). This happened during a speech at The New York Times DealBook business forum, which was broadcast online.

“Don’t advertise [on Twitter]. If anyone tries to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, let them go fuck themselves. Is that clear? I hope so. Hi Bob!” – he said, probably referring to the chairman of the board of directors of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger.

