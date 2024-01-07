In the Russian Federation, a “legendary” air defense system destroyed its paratroopers: details reported online

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk15:20, 01/07/24

The shooter allegedly made a “ridiculous mistake,” journalists found out.

In the Russian Federation, in the sky over the Rostov region, during night exercises of Russian paratroopers, one of the operators of the ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft gun, which is used to destroy air targets at low altitude (the Soviet “Slingshot”, it is called the “legendary” air defense weapon), opened friendly fire.

The incident occurred at the Kuzminsky military training ground, two military opponents were killed, writes the Kremlin Snuffbox, citing information from its sources. The interlocutors claim that the work of air defense on their own is “a completely stupid accident.”

“…the planned daytime jumps were postponed due to bad weather conditions, and for some reason they were scheduled for the night. The company commanders were against it, but orders from the command are not discussed. If we have to jump, then we will jump,” the message says.

The channel notes that fire was opened on the paratroopers when they were approaching the ground, and allegedly most of the shots did not hit the target. “Due to an absurd mistake, one of the operators of the legendary “Slingshot”… mistook the exercise for a real landing… An investigation into this fact has already been launched. They say that before the emergency, the shooting operator had been on duty for at least 14 hours. This is a violation of all possible norms,” the sources added

According to them, the shooter recently returned from the war against the Ukrainians and was even awarded for effectively “acting” there.

