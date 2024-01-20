White House does not fulfill obligations to help Ukraine – Speaker of the House of Representatives

Vadim Khludzinsky14:06, 20.01.24

According to Mike Johnson, during a conversation with Zelensky, he learned that Kyiv still has not received the promised weapons from the United States.

The White House still does not fulfill its obligations to provide assistance to Ukraine to counter Russia. Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson stated this in a commentary on Fox News .

He said Republicans are putting pressure on the White House every day “to get answers to critical questions that the American people have, and we need to know.”

“We must know the strategy, the final point, how Ukraine can get out of this conflict. Why did the White House not provide the critical weapons systems that were requested and necessary to confront Russia?” – said Johnson.

He noted that on the eve of Christmas he met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, and he said that Kyiv still has not received the weapons systems that it requested from the United States.

“In other words, the White House does not provide the minimum necessary support, while asking for more and more billions. Well, let him first do what he did not do,” summed up the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

