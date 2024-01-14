“We’re freezing!” Utility accidents from Kaliningrad to Vladivostok. Why are thousands of Russians left without heat and light in winter?

January 12, 2024 – Translated from russian via Google and OFP

Corruption, severely worn out pipes and indifference of citizens.

Expert – about the problems of the Russian housing and communal services system

Hundreds of houses in Novosibirsk were left without heat and light. In the third largest city in Russia, a utility accident occurred – a pipe burst. Traffic is paralyzed. The consequences were eliminated by more than 160 teams of utility workers. The cause of the problems is a pipe manufactured in 1974. It was replaced, but partially, only 8.5 meters.

Winter in Russia turned out to be cold. There are so many utility accidents that they even appear on federal channels. It is necessary to intervene in the situation even at the presidential level. Moscow region Elektrostal, Selyatino, Voskresensk, Tver region. The list can go on for a long time. People from Kaliningrad to the Far East are complaining about the lack of heating.

The Kremlin indicated that they see the problem and solve it, but they won’t be able to help everyone quickly. “Despite the efforts to update housing and communal services systems, it is already clear that now it is realistic to carry out only emergency repairs. Many networks will remain in a rather dilapidated state,” said Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov. This week, weather forecasters promise abnormal cold in Russia – up to -23 degrees.



Present Time spoke with anti-corruption lawyer Grigory Mashanov about the problems of the Russian housing and communal services system.

– Wear and tear in Russia is very high. In different regions, if we are talking about main pipes, they can be worn out by 60-70%. And I honestly don’t understand why. The modern housing and communal services market in Russia has existed for almost 20 years: in 2005, a new Housing Code was adopted, and privatization of this area began. It was possible to update the infrastructure quite a lot in 20 years, and somewhere they invested. In Moscow, for example, there are generally few accidents, but in some regions, for example in the Moscow region, everything is really bad there. Although this, of course, is a question, because in the Leningrad region, where the population is largely comparable, this did not happen. I would not say that the Leningrad region is less corrupt in terms of housing and communal services.

What I’m getting at is that, since this is an opaque area, or rather, there is actually a lot of data, there is a so-called GIS “Housing and Communal Services”, “Government Services-House”, but it’s all so complicated, it’s written in such clerical language, and it can be very difficult for lawyers understand what they wanted to say with this or that document.

The Accounts Chamber and investigative bodies should control it, but when such disasters occur, they immediately begin to investigate. But overall the market is very dirty. There was a story, for example, with a rather progressive management company in Yekaterinburg. Because their houses were taken over, their office was simply set on fire, their cars were burned, their equipment was burned. And this happened in 2017, 2018, 2019. And this is a gangster market in many ways. It’s kind of 1990s in terms of practices. The housing and communal services market is very profitable, the management culture is rather low, so this is a rather corrupt story.



– Russian opposition politician Mikhail Khodorkovsky believes that Vladimir Putin and no one else is primarily responsible for the pipes in Russia. How do you think?

– First of all, housing and communal services are the responsibility of the citizens themselves. They choose management companies themselves. Management companies are those who order services. And in a good way they should demand. But, of course, this is a question of the system, the management system, the system of state capitalism that exists in Russia, which does not allow open, fair competition in the housing and communal services market. This is always connected with government agencies; in some places the state quite officially controls the market, as in Moscow. Therefore, of course, government policy matters in the sense that people also believe that nothing in housing and communal services depends on them, that we only take care of our apartment, that everything that happens outside the apartment is none of their business. That is, people do not understand what a homeowners’ association is. HOAs are a tiny fraction of the total number of homes. That is, people do not take responsibility for their housing.

Therefore, I probably wouldn’t say that Putin is 100% to blame. But, of course, we cannot say that people are entirely to blame or municipalities are entirely to blame. Of course, this is primarily government policy in the housing and communal services sector.

I want to give a slightly foreign example. For example, there are Georgia and Armenia. In Georgia, the state of houses is terrible, the state of communal infrastructure is terrible, in Armenia it is much better. Just different government policies. In Armenia, the state actively intervenes in housing and communal services; in Georgia, this is a libertarian approach: people should figure it out themselves, but people don’t figure it out. Russia has such a mixed history, coupled with corruption.

– Let’s take colder countries, for example, the Baltics. It is clear that they are in the European Union, but nevertheless they inherited the post-Soviet legacy. It is clear that the scale of the country is different, but it is as cold there as in Russia, maybe not as cold as in Siberia, but, in any case, it is still colder than in Georgia and Armenia. Is there no corruption there?

– There is much less corruption there, especially if we take Estonia and Lithuania. In Latvia the situation is more complicated. To be honest, I don’t know what the history of utility accidents is. But the state of housing and communal services there is better, partly because there is less corruption there. The European Union has invested a lot in these countries, modernized the infrastructure, carried out work to increase thermal efficiency so that houses lose less heat.

In general, the quality of government in these countries is simply much higher, because in terms of institutions they are much more developed than Russia, especially, I repeat, Estonia and Lithuania.

