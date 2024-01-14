Strike On Saki Airbase: Ukrainian Forces Eliminated Russia’s Attack Aviation Regiment Deputy Commander

The high-ranking invader commanded the Su-30SM and Su-24M aircraft.

14.01.2024

During the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Saki Air Base near Yevpatoria, Lieutenant Colonel of the Russian Army Alexander Chernobryvyi was eliminated. Recall that this important object for the enemy was attacked on the night of January 5 to 6.

This was announced by Anatoly “Stirlitz” Stefan, an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram.

Chernobryvyi, who was among the dead, was the deputy commander of the 43rd Separate Naval Attack Aviation Regiment.

This Russian unit is part of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation and is deployed at the Saki Air Base. The regiment is equipped with Su-30SM and Su-24M aircraft.

Recall that at least 10 explosions occurred near Yevpatoria in the temporarily occupied Crimea on the evening of January 5. The Saki military airfield in Novofedorivka was attacked.

As a result of this attack, another enemy control point on the territory of Crimea was destroyed.

The Su-24M and Su-30SM aircraft of the 43rd Naval Attack Aviation Regiment are deployed on the Saki Air Base in Novofedorivka. This airfield is one of the key airports for the Russians on the peninsula they captured.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2024/1/14/579320/

Like this: Like Loading...