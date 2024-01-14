A Russian cruise missile crashed in Kuban

A Russian cruise missile fired by the invaders at Ukraine fell in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

The video capturing the missile was published by the aggressor country’s Telegram channels.

The missile fell at night or early in the morning on January 13.

Video from eyewitnesses at the scene was published on local social media on Saturday morning.

Local residents discovered the fallen missile between the villages of Pavlovskaya and Atamanskaya in the Pavlovsky District of the Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation.

The video posted captures profanity in the background. “It’s still smoking,” a local resident says in the recording.

The authorities of the Russian region did not officially comment on the incident but subsequently announced the closure of part of the highway between the villages of Pavlovskaya and Leningradskii.

In the afternoon, the Head of the Pavlovsky District announced that the blocking of the highway was due to “special activities conducted by law enforcement agencies.” Drivers were asked to choose alternative routes when planning travel in that direction.

A cruise missile that fell in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, January 13, 2024. A frame from a video posted on social media



Judging by the tail of the missile caught on video, a Kalibr or Iskander-K cruise missile fell in the Kuban, which the invaders used to attack the territory of Ukraine.

This is not the first time that Russian cruise missiles and bombs, with which the invaders are attacking Ukraine, have fallen.

For example, the wreckage of a Russian cruise missile was recently discovered in the vicinity of Volgograd.

Russian OFAB-250 bomb equipped with the UMPK kit, Belgorod, January 3, 2024



In early January, an unexploded OFAB-250 bomb with a UMPK kit was also discovered on the territory of the Belgorod region.

