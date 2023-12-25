Dec 21, 2023

Contrary to widespread claims from both big media like the BBC and AP and some right-wing commentators, Hunter Biden did not make money in Ukraine. Payments from Burisma to Hunter began after the CEO, who was part of the corrupt Yanukovych regime, fled Ukraine in 2014.

Hunter and his business partners were in Moscow meeting with Burisma the day that Putin annexed Crimea. Notably, Burisma has significant energy assets in Crimea. Notably, Hunter’s father, then the US vice president seemingly in charge of Ukraine policy, did nothing to stop Russia.

While there are lingering questions, saying that Hunter Biden worked in Ukraine is unequivocally false; it’s part of Russian propaganda. The accurate characterization is that he worked in Russia. Here’s the start of that story … and why it matters:

