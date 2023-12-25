War Memo: Yo, Burisma is Not Ukrainian. It’s Russian.

Dec 21, 2023
Contrary to widespread claims from both big media like the BBC and AP and some right-wing commentators, Hunter Biden did not make money in Ukraine. Payments from Burisma to Hunter began after the CEO, who was part of the corrupt Yanukovych regime, fled Ukraine in 2014.
Hunter and his business partners were in Moscow meeting with Burisma the day that Putin annexed Crimea. Notably, Burisma has significant energy assets in Crimea. Notably, Hunter’s father, then the US vice president seemingly in charge of Ukraine policy, did nothing to stop Russia.
While there are lingering questions, saying that Hunter Biden worked in Ukraine is unequivocally false; it’s part of Russian propaganda. The accurate characterization is that he worked in Russia. Here’s the start of that story … and why it matters:
Dan Rice, president of American University, Kyiv, wrote on LinkedIn about the Ukraine Aid impasse:
Ukraine cannot survive without US support. Funding will run out this month if Congress does not pass the Supplemental. This will likely have disastrous and irreversible consequences. If Ukraine cannot pay its government or military, as happened in Afghanistan, things unwind quickly. Everyone in Ukraine is following this story. When the pay stops, everyone will start to think as individuals, not as a team or organization. They will see the end is near. Knowing the Russians will gain momentum, many Ukrainians will plan and execute their exit strategies to get themselves or family out of Ukraine. Another wave of refugees will then follow.
The only way to destroy the Ukrainian Armed forces is by starving Ukraine of funds and ammo. And only the U.S. can do that.
Congress needs to pass the Supplemental asap.
The fate of a nation hangs in the balance.
As I said many times, Burisma is a kremkrapper outfit.
Registered in “Moscow on the Med”; AKA Limassol and owned by a putler-rimmer.
We have reported many times here over the years that Mykola Zlochevsky is pro-ruzzian and used to work in the Yanukobytch cabinet. I’m glad some people are finally realizing the Biden’s corruption and collusion with ruzzia. Yes, actual corruption, not just some idiotic words.