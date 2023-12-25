“Tired of being good girls”: in Russia, the movement of wives of conscripts is becoming radicalized

Yuriy Kobzar16:26, 25.12.23

The Kremlin does not know how to deal with this movement, because repression can cause even bigger problems.

In Russia, the movement of the so-called “mobilized wives” is gaining momentum , which is increasingly spoiling for the Kremlin the image of seemingly universal support for the invasion of Ukraine. The Guardian writes about this in an article that provides a general overview of this protest movement.

In fact, the movement unites not only wives, but also mothers, sisters, daughters, fathers, brothers and sons of those Russian men who were forcibly mobilized for the war last year. The movement is becoming increasingly organized and gradually radicalized. The movement already has its own clear and recognizable symbol – the white scarf worn by these women. They distribute video messages on social networks in which they talk about the need to demobilize their men from the front.

“We want complete demobilization. Civilians should not take part in hostilities. There are many of us, and our number will only grow,” the women in white headscarves say in a typical video message.

Since in Russia it is forbidden by law to be an opponent of the war as such, these women cannot openly speak out for an end to aggression. So they pedal that only a professional army consisting of volunteer contractors should fight.

“Why should our men who led a peaceful life go to Ukraine? If our government decides to attack a smaller country, let the army fight, but leave our men alone,” says one of the women.

On the Telegram platform, these women created their own channel (“The Way Home”) to communicate and voice their demands. It is noteworthy that the owner of the platform, Pavlo Durov, helps the Kremlin to silence this protest movement. He did not dare to simply close the channel, but gave it the status of “fake”, because of which the channel “The Way Home” cannot be found through search, it is impossible to repost from it in other channels, copy text or photos.

Andriy Kolesnikov, a senior fellow at the Moscow-based Carnegie Russia-Eurasia Center, says combating the movement is a delicate matter for the Kremlin.

“These wives and mothers are not part of the traditional liberal and urban anti-Kremlin movement. Many of them come from Putin’s core support base,” the expert says, adding that the Kremlin is afraid to crack down on the movement in order not to provoke even greater public outcry.

Therefore, so far, the “wives of the mobilized” have not been imprisoned, but the state mass media studiously ignore them, and the local authorities forbid public actions.

Unable to hold legal rallies, women found an alternative. Before any memorable date, they come to military memorials – with flowers and in white shawls. Despite the obvious political implications of these actions, the Russian security forces cannot prevent this in any way, because it is not forbidden to lay flowers at the monuments of fallen soldiers in Russia.

t.me/PYTY_DOMOY

But since their demands are systematically ignored by the authorities, the statements of these women are gradually becoming harsher. In a recent statement, the women criticized the Kremlin’s policy of releasing convicted murderers and rapists from prison after six months of fighting in Ukraine, while conscripted civilians are sent to the front indefinitely. “Our president definitely has a sense of humor,” the women say ironically in the statement.

In addition, many of these women began to change their attitude towards the war in Ukraine, which was initially favorable. “Putin first lied to us that civilians would never have to fight. Are you starting to think: he’s also lying about why we’re in Ukraine?” – says one of the women.

Observers say it is too early to gauge the impact of the Russian women’s movement on the regime, which has a long history of successfully suppressing opposition voices. But their anger underscores some of the anxiety some Russians feel about the war, and casts a shadow over Putin’s image of a Russian society seemingly united around the war.

Meanwhile, the “wives of the mobilized” express increasingly radical opinions and threaten to resort to unauthorized rallies. “We are tired of being good girls. It gives us nothing,” they say.

