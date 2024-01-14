Bill B.

Update from Ukraine: Denys Davydov (video w/ad)

01/14/2024

Bradley Wins Against Best ruzzian Tank T-90 | z-army Fails in Avdiivka

Denys Davydov Telegram Channel https://t.me/pilotblog

One comment

  1. Thank you Denny.
    I hope that your partnership with Atlas VPN is proving to be mutually productive!
    As for Ukrainian priorities, they are many and endless:
    Air defences are absolutely crucial. We need to see a massive increase in assistance from the allies.
    Long range fires are winners if provided in massive numbers.
    Air superiority is essential: the F16’s need to be in situ in great numbers.
    Artillery/ammo/armour needs to be increased massively.
    Even if the Congress and EU Aid blockages are somehow freed up, I still think Ukraine needs and deserves allied boots on the ground.
    And finally : Ukraine simply must build one of the largest armies in the world if they are to survive and thrive in the future.

