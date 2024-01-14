January 14, 2024January 14, 2024 Bill B. Update from Ukraine: Denys Davydov (video w/ad) 01/14/2024 Bradley Wins Against Best ruzzian Tank T-90 | z-army Fails in Avdiivka Denys Davydov Telegram Channel https://t.me/pilotblog Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment
Thank you Denny.
I hope that your partnership with Atlas VPN is proving to be mutually productive!
As for Ukrainian priorities, they are many and endless:
Air defences are absolutely crucial. We need to see a massive increase in assistance from the allies.
Long range fires are winners if provided in massive numbers.
Air superiority is essential: the F16’s need to be in situ in great numbers.
Artillery/ammo/armour needs to be increased massively.
Even if the Congress and EU Aid blockages are somehow freed up, I still think Ukraine needs and deserves allied boots on the ground.
And finally : Ukraine simply must build one of the largest armies in the world if they are to survive and thrive in the future.