Joseph Lindsley

The only American reporting every day from Ukraine until Victory / on Chicago’s WGN Radio. UkrainianFreedomNews.com: Truth to the World. Supplies to Ukraine.

Jan 12, 2024

Fresh out of college, I worked for the late British peer Lord Williams, Baron of Elvel. His wife, the late Lady Williams, was Sir Winston Churchill’s last private secretary. She was also the mother of @JustinWelby, Archbishop of Canterbury, the man who placed the crown upon King Charles III.

And in my meetings over tea with the Lord and Lady Williams I heard many personal stories of Churchill the man. I was one of the first people to listen to recordings of those who knew Churchill when they were after many decades made public at @Cambridge_Uni’s Churchill College.

And through these letters, listenings, and conversations about Sir Winston, I see damn clearly the parallels with today.

I understand the many concerns Ukrainians and Americans have about President Zelenskiy but he, who uniquely transformed from Chamberlain to Churchill in his bold decision not to flee, has risen to the moment, and not only has he to deal with weasels domestically but also with weak-willed Western leaders.

This clip below from the film Darkest Hour is apropos now. Gary Oldman, as Churchill, is begging FDR for support. Witness how FDR sounds indeed quite like the Biden White House of today …

Had Churchill the man not made his stand, Britain likely would have fallen, and Lord knows what would come of that. Had the Ukrainians—a nation of millions of people with the gumption of Churchill—not held on this long, hell would be unleashed upon all of Europe and beyond.

Watch The Darkest Hour. Listen to the words, “Belgium and Holland may fall at any hour.” Holy sh*t, imagine if Ukraine, the largest and most freedom-loving country in Europe, fell, who would fall next?

Do you want to wake up? Or do you just want to live in your home, go to work, watch inspiring movies, and complain about everything?

More than ever in the history of godawful warfare, we have a chance to make things easier: Ukrainians are willing to do the fighting. They just need the weapons and permission to use them. The more this chance slips away, the more the prospect of hellish war around the world increases …

Video here:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/joseph-lindsley-60087618_fresh-out-of-college-i-worked-for-the-late-activity-7151400033395879937-yfzv?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

Like this: Like Loading...