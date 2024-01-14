Historian: Russian can’t beat Ukraine conventionally, so they are doing this instead

Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
3 comments
Brilliantly succinct and decisive analysis from Anne, as always.
Decision makers could do a lot worse than follow her precise recommendations.
She references the still stuttering plan to release putinaZi cash to help Ukraine.
The putinaZis are investigating ways to block this :
Bloomberg: Russia preparing legal defense to slow, prevent seizure of frozen assets:
https://news.yahoo.com/bloomberg-russia-preparing-legal-defense-164608447.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cDovL20uZmFjZWJvb2suY29tLw&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAEtEzn8OXcjmwavizFTtnp2Te_Uq4yfTGEEij1ao9u42LUJHaG_fRBD6i9jHd5OdfNHf5mrpPCDr4UaDijuenswqNVpSfQQDASrQLzrLeAangDK3lIuZGqLi9lMe17KAtmWFRI8e8zTAp_dbYf7e1C_NOgr2amxgepH2sTuBM3j7
Why should a filthy nazi murder gang have any legal rights? They are committing genocide, by all known legal definitions, yet should get help? WTF?
“Why should a filthy nazi murder gang have any legal rights? They are committing genocide, by all known legal definitions, yet should get help?”
Why does the West allow companies to pay taxes to mafia land? Why is the West so weak in preventing circumvention of sanctions? Why does the West still buy so many things from mafia land?
Because the West is led by a pack of complete morons whose finances and sanity should be closely investigated.
Indeed, mafia land is a rogue nation in every possible respect, yet the bimbos in the West are discussing the legality of mafia asset confiscation. Makes you wonder if there isn’t another reason/s behind this, like who in the West will lose money if this confiscation effort should succeed?!
Mafia land has tried just about everything in its repertoire to defeat Ukraine yet has failed in every one of them. Despite the limited amount of military aid that Ukraine received – yes, limited – it has done a wonderful job of not only of holding on, but decimating the roach military, on land, sea, and in the air.
Will 2024 see a renewed and improved effort to supply Ukraine with what it needs? If not, the West should start sharpening its swords, for it must look into a future of warfare that’ll effect it directly.