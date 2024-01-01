31.12.2023,
Details were revealed in Russia.
Washington, presumably, gave the Kremlin an ultimatum, forbidding it to hit the energy system of Ukraine.
Famous Russian journalist Yulia Latynina shared the inside info on her YouTube channel, citing her sources in the United States.
According to her, she heard about the ultimatum before the massive air attack of the Russian Federation against Ukraine on December 29.
“I heard from very top sources that the Americans told Putin that if he systematically destroys the energy infrastructure of Ukraine this year, as in the past, then Ukraine will be supplied with ATACMS, which will take out Russian logistics, including military logistics, in Rostov, Belgorod..,” said the journalist.
She specified that the massive attack on December 29 indirectly confirmed these rumors, since there were no serious strikes on the energy sector.
Instead, the Russian army attacked “yards” – residential buildings and hospitals.
In general, in her opinion, the main purpose of the air attack was an attempt to influence Western opinion. The Kremlin hopes that the “unpleasant picture” of bombed-out Ukrainian houses will force Western society to increase pressure on Kyiv and surrender to stop the bloodshed.
Could this be true?
Your guess is as good as mine.
If true, it’s sick. It’s like giving putler a license to murder children in their homes as long as they don’t attack energy infrastructure?
WTF?
Ukraine already has ATACMS apparently. But only an insignificant number and only intermediate range.
They need shitloads of long range fires to win.
I recommend to Biden: push your aid package through, override those putinaZi loving Maga fucks then send the ATACMS.
Then step down and let Dean Phillips take over. That might prevent the horror of a putlerite in the WH.