Ukraine Today article of the year 2023: courtesy of the Storm Shadows

Huge thanks to our UK friends and allies to help keep Ukraine fighting for their freedom.

31 December, 2023 – Ukraine Today – RSM

Another year has come and gone at Ukraine Today and as tradition holds, we give our readers their article of the year with more than 55,000 hits.

First, please allow me to thank our contributors for all of their selfless, dedicated and patriotic work every day to bring the readers the best news about Ukraine, fast!

Sir Veth, Sir Foccusser, Sir Facts, Sir Mike and Sir Scradge. With leaders like this, information about Ukraine is in good hands. I would also like to add the newer Knights here; Sir Cap, Sir Bill and thank them for their heartfelt work.

This small group of Cossacks have generated 3.2 million hits on this site in 2023 which surely put a dent in the Kremlin propaganda machine. Dyahkuyu!

As the host of UAToday, I would also like to thank our donors on this site. Your generosity and patriotism keeps us going so we can shine a bright light on Ukraine’s future by sharing the top news about Ukraine in English or any other language with no filters, no overlords, no rules, and absolutely FREE, with just a few ads! Together we will march proudly into 2024 and do what we can to get innocent Ukraine a victory soon.

One last thought before we get to the number one article this year is a reminder to all the readers to pass our articles along to your own groups, your own family and your own neighborhoods.

Ukraine needs ALL her friends right now and UAToday has easy to use social media icons at the end of our articles which makes it easy for you to help support Ukraine and get the word of truth into your societies. Thank you!

Sir Foccusser shared an article this summer about the UK Storm Shadows leveling a huge roach base in Luhansk which could have been a bigger hit than we know but judging by the popularity of the article perhaps our clever readers didn’t underestimate it.

Read the article here:

So, to sign off, permit me to offer a piece of advice to everyone. Be kind to those you share a foxhole with! Goodbye to 2023, thank you for the memories and small victories. Cheers to Ukraine, her troops, the dear families and volunteers in 2024 and more fine memories and bigger victories! Happy New Year to everyone and thanks for visiting Ukraine Today .org!

Slava Ukraini~~!!

Red.

