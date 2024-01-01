“New Year’s attack” on Odessa: a child died, almost a dozen wounded (photos, video)

Larisa Kozovaya08:31, 01/01/24

The aggressor hit the residential sector, resulting in a lot of destruction.

On New Year’s Eve, the Russian army attacked Odessa several times with attack drones.

This was announced by the head of the Odessa Regional Military Administration Oleg Kiper. According to him, several strikes were carried out on the regional center. According to preliminary data, there are five “locations” that were damaged, including private and multi-storey residential buildings.

“There was a direct hit in a high-rise building… as a result of the Russian attack, 9 people were injured. One of them died, three were hospitalized. All the rest received medical care on the spot,” the official said.

© photo by State Emergency Service, Telegram of Oleg Kiper

The city mayor’s office released videos showing the terrible destruction of residential buildings. “As a result of a UAV attack in Odessa on New Year’s Eve, the private sector suffered… An apartment building was damaged – there are casualties. An operational headquarters has been deployed…,” said the mayor of the city, Gennady Trukhanov.

Subsequently, Kiper clarified that as a result of the fall of the downed UAVs, at least three high-rise apartment buildings, three private houses, and outbuildings were damaged. A 15-year-old teenager died as a result of the attack. Three people with wounds and burns were hospitalized, four more received medical care on the spot and continue treatment on an outpatient basis.

Consequences of the attack on Odessa

