Ukrainian partisans enter military division in Moscow suburbs

7 JANUARY 2024

LOCATION OF THE RUSSIAN DIVISION IN BALASHIKHA. PHOTO: ATESH

The Atesh partisan movement has said that their agent entered the Dzerzhinsky division in Balashikha (Moscow Oblast of the Russian Federation) and received personal data of the soldiers participating in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Atesh on Telegram

https://t.me/atesh_ua/3195?embed=1

Quote: “Atesh infiltrated the Dzerzhinsky division in Balashikha.

Our agent from among the officers entered the specified division. We have already received a list of personnel participating in the Special Military Operation (this is how the Russians call the war against Ukraine – ed.). Their names, contacts and personal data are transferred to the relevant authorities.

The agent sends fiery greetings to his colleagues.”

Details: Atesh also published the coordinates of the division’s location.

“The structure of the division itself is expanding and strengthening our agent network for better activities,” the report also said.

Support UP or become our patron!

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2024/01/7/7436233/

Like this: Like Loading...