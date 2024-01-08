Bloomberg: China is not capable of waging war for Now. Large-scale corruption in the Chinese army

7.01.2024 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The intelligence of the United States of America has information that large-scale purges among the military command of the People’s Republic of China are connected with the fact that numerous corrupt practices in the Armed Forces have been identified in the country. This calls into question Beijing’s ambitions towards Taiwan.

Bloomberg reported this on Sunday, January 7, citing sources in American intelligence. Corruption within China’s missile force and throughout the country’s defense industrial base is so widespread that U.S. officials are confident Chinese leader Xi Jinping is less likely to consider major military action in the coming years, the reporters said.

As noted, corruption turned out to be especially large-scale in the Chinese Missile Forces and the corresponding segment of the military-industrial complex. In particular, the new rockets are filled not with fuel, but with water. It also mentions “huge fields of missile silos” in western China, where protective caps do not function properly, making it impossible to “ensure efficient launch” of missiles.

More than a dozen senior defense officials have been ensnared in a bribery investigation over the past six months in what could be China’s largest crackdown on the country’s military in modern history.

Journalists write that Washington believes corruption in China’s People’s Liberation Army has weakened confidence in its overall capabilities, especially when it comes to missile forces, and has also set back some of Xi Jinping’s top modernization priorities.

At the same time, the US assesses that Xi Jinping’s attempt to oust senior figures, including some promoted under his leadership, shows that his grip on the Communist Party remains firm and that he is serious about improving discipline, rooting out corruption and, ultimately, to prepare China’s military for combat in the long term.

