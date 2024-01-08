Attack on Ukraine: Russia launched Kinzhals and groups of cruise missiles

Evgenia Sokolenko 07:39, 01/08/24 UNIAN

The missiles were launched in the Caspian Sea.

Air defense forces protect Ukrainians / photo REUTERS

On the morning of January 8, the Russian occupiers decided to again launch a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 9 Tu-95MS and 4 Tu-22M3 aircraft were lifted into the sky from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk region).

“The threat of cruise missile launches from Tu-95MS aircraft. In total, 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers are in the air,” the department later added .

At approximately 6:20, the Air Force confirmed the launches of cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea area.

Updated 7:39. The rocket flies through the Ivano-Frankivsk region – in the direction of Lviv.

Updated 7:37. “Dagger” is heading for Krivoy Rog, – Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

For Zaporozhye, the threat of ballistics remains.

Updated 7:30. The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that most of the cruise missiles are in the airspace of the Khmelnitsky region. A ballistic missile flies towards Chernigov.

Updated 7:28. The enemy launched ballistics towards Zaporozhye, – PS Armed Forces of Ukraine

Updated 7:21. The head of the Kharkov Regional State Administration Oleg Sinegubov reports on attacks on Kharkov and the region.

Updated 7:20. The Kinzhal missile towards the Kyiv region.

Updated 7:18. Some of the missiles from the Ternopil/Lviv region changed course to the Khmelnitsky region, – PS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Updated 7:16. The enemy launched a ballistic missile from temporarily occupied Crimea. Residents of Krivoy Rog are urged to take shelter.

Updated 7:11. The occupiers launched another Kinzhal missile. The takeoff of the fourth MiG-31K is recorded.

Updated 7:07. The missiles are flying through the Kharkov region in the direction of Krivoy Rog, the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces report.

Updated 7:05. The Ukrainian Armed Forces PS reported a ballistic missile in the direction of Kropyvnytskyi. Rockets from the Ternopil region are flying towards the Lviv region.

Updated 7:00. The first group of missiles in the Khmelnitsky region is flying in a westerly direction. Threat to the Ternopil region.

The second group is Cherkasy region – Vinnytsia region. Heading in a southwest direction.

Missile launches from the Tu-22m3 were also recorded.

Updated 6:51 . The Ukrainian Armed Forces PS recorded the takeoff of another MiG-31K from the Savasleyka airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region. It is noted that a re-launch of the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile is possible.

Now groups of rockets are flying:

Cherkasy region – in a western direction;

Vinnytsia region – course to Khmelnytsky region;

Kharkov region – in the direction of the Dnieper.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded the takeoff of the third MiG-31K from the Savasleika airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

Updated 6:43. The Telegram channel “Nikolaevsky Vanek” reports about the arrival of three waves of missiles into the territory of Ukraine:

the first – in the Vinnytsia region on a western course;

the second – in the Cherkasy region flies on the same course as the first wave;

the third wave from the Kharkov region heading towards the Dnepropetrovsk region.

Another TU-22M3 aircraft is approaching the Voronezh region; if it changes course to Kursk, there will probably be another launch.

Updated 6:41. A group of missiles is flying through the Kharkov region to the Dnepropetrovsk region, write the PS of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

A high-speed target on the Dnieper is reported.

Updated 6:37. The missiles are now on the border of the Kyiv and Cherkasy regions. They are moving in a western direction. There is a threat to the Vinnytsia region. The launch of the Kinzhal was detected, the Ukrainian Armed Forces PS writes.

Updated 6:33. A group of missiles in the south of the Kiev region – in a westerly direction, – PS of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. New groups of missiles are in the airspace of Sumy region. Moving in a western direction – Poltava/Kiev region.

Updated 6:28. Rockets are flying through the Sumy region in the direction of the Poltava/Cherkassy region. A MiG-31K was also recorded taking off from the Savasleika airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

War in Ukraine – latest news

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the operational direction of the front with the largest number of Russian attacks during the day. It was hard near Avdeevka.

The enemy’s losses on January 7, 2024 in the Avdeevsky direction are enormous; hundreds of units of damaged enemy armored vehicles are now rusting in the landings.

Now Russia has concentrated about 35 thousand National Guardsmen in the occupied territories .

https://www.unian.net/war/raketnaya-ataka-na-ukrainu-skolko-samoletov-rf-podnyala-v-nebo-12504630.html

Like this: Like Loading...