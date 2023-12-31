Ukrainian IT Army stops operation of Russian payment terminals

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — SUNDAY, 31 DECEMBER 2023, 16:34

The Ukrainian IT Army has halted the operation of payment terminals in Russia by attacking Evotor, the largest manufacturer of online registers.

Source: the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: “A New Year cyber-present for Russians: the IT Army suspended the operation of payment terminals.

The largest manufacturer of online registers Evotor has not been working since yesterday. Every attempt by Russians to pay for New Year presents by cards results in failure.

The New Year’s prime time in Russia has become a real collapse. Russians are not able to pay by card in shops, cafes, hairdressing salons or any other businesses which use payment terminals. It may cause serious damage to the aggressor’s economy.”

