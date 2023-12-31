Zelensky couple congratulate Ukrainians on New Year’s Eve

31.12.2023 20:10

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska have addressed Ukrainians on New Year’s Eve.

The head of state and the first lady posted their address on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The Ukrainian New Year is not only a time for greetings, but also for action. Not only for wishes, but also for doing everything possible to make them come true. We, the Ukrainians, understand better than anybody else that a better future does not come by itself, but only because we defend each of our tomorrows. Our New Year will be what we make it. The New Year’s miracle, but also the year-round miracle, is all of you: dedicated, responsible, caring, and effective,” the couple wrote in their post.

Zelensky wished the people who defend a free and secure future life and vigor, not only for themselves, but for the whole world.

