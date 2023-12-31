Lavrov said that courts in Russia sentenced more than 200 Ukrainian soldiers to long prison terms.

15:22, December 31, 2023Source:

RIA Novosti

Russian courts have sentenced “more than 200 representatives of Ukrainian armed formations” to long terms of imprisonment, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Lavrov also noted that, according to the Investigative Committee of Russia, more than four thousand criminal cases have been initiated against about 900 Ukrainians.

“They include not only members of radical nationalist associations, representatives of Ukrainian security forces and mercenaries, but also representatives of the military and political leadership of Ukraine,” Lavrov claims. According to him, the Ukrainians who were charged in absentia have been put on the international wanted list.

In February 2023, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, reported that 680 Ukrainian security officials were involved in criminal cases involving the use of prohibited means and methods of war, of which 118 were commanders and leaders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Bystrykin said that at that time the courts issued decisions in absentia to arrest 136 defendants.

Russian authorities have brought charges in absentia against many Ukrainian military personnel. Thus, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, is accused of committing 104 terrorist attacks due to drone attacks on Russian territory. Budanov was also arrested in absentia in connection with the explosion on the Crimean Bridge.

Russian courts have sentenced many defenders of Mariupol to long prison terms, including fighters of the Azov regiment who were captured by Russia at the beginning of a full-scale war.

