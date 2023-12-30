Ukrainian guardsmen shoot down Russian cruise missile with small arms

PHOTO

30.12.2023 16:10

In the Kyiv region, during Russia’s massive missile attack on Ukraine on December 29, a mobile fire group of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of Ukraine’s National Guard shot down an enemy cruise missile using small arms.

The National Guard announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

After detecting a target moving in the direction of Kyiv, National Guard soldiers opened fire from machine guns.

“Inspecting the scene where the debris fell, it was established that after the missile was hit, its fuel tanks detonated, control and altitude were lost. The missile’s warhead did not explode,” the post said.

The latest Russian missile attack on the Kyiv region damaged a school and buildings of a government institution, as well as at least 17 private houses in three districts of the region.

