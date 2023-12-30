17:26, December 30, 2023Source:

Great Britain is behind the shelling of Belgorod, which occurred on the afternoon of December 30. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

“[Behind the attack] is Britain, which, in coordination with the United States, is inciting the Kiev regime to commit terrorist acts, realizing that the counter-offensive by the Ukrainian armed forces has failed,” Zakharova told reporters.

According to Zakharova, EU states that continue to supply weapons to Kyiv also bear responsibility for what happened.

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also said that Russia has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the incident.

