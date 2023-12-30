Explosions occurred in the center of Belgorod, cars were burning in the streets (video)

Katerina Schwartz14:55, 12/30/23
Russian authorities announced the attack.
On the afternoon of Saturday, December 30, explosions occurred in the center of Russian Belgorod. Fires broke out in the streets and cars were burning. Videos and photos are published by Russian Telegram channels.
The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the dead and injured: “There is a hit in the residential sector. All the details will come later.”
“A missile danger siren has been launched in the city. All residents must take shelter. The danger remains,” he also wrote.
The network writes about the work of Russian air defense over the city center.
“You understand that in the Belgorod People’s Republic everything flew and arrived at military targets (we say hello to all the S-300s that “covered” Kharkov yesterday). But due to the incompetent work of the local air defense, there are civilian casualties and destruction even in the capital of the republic. It happens . Or it could be worse,” writes the Telegram channel “Nikolaevsky Vanek”.
Shelling of Belgorod on December 30
Updated 15:35 . It is reported that more than 40 buildings and 60 vehicles were damaged in Belgorod, including passenger buses. The network also writes about five dead and at least 44 injured.
Updated 15:25 . In Belgorod, the missile warning signal was canceled.
There are dead and injured as a result of the shelling . Their exact number is still unknown. Telegram channel “112”, without indicating sources, writes about 13 dead and 57 wounded. The RIA Novosti agency, citing emergency services, reports that six people were killed and 24 injured. Officially, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported only two dead children, but this was at the very beginning of the shelling.
A missile danger system was launched in the city, and all residents were called to go to shelters . About an hour later, the missile alert was lifted. As a city resident told 7×7, the Ministry of Emergency Situations sent out messages about the shelling with a call to turn off gas and water, take essentials and go to shelters after it began. It also turned out that many shelters were sealed and locked, and the townspeople were unable to get there. Shot, citing sources , writes that the authorities intend to introduce a state of emergency in the city to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. Now many roads in the city center are blocked. The city has launched a hotline at 122 to receive reports of damage and casualties.
Updated 15:55 . The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that nine adults and one child were killed in Belgorod, and 45 people were injured, including four children.