Explosions occurred in the center of Belgorod, cars were burning in the streets (video)

Katerina Schwartz14:55, 12/30/23

Russian authorities announced the attack.

On the afternoon of Saturday, December 30, explosions occurred in the center of Russian Belgorod. Fires broke out in the streets and cars were burning. Videos and photos are published by Russian Telegram channels.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the dead and injured: “There is a hit in the residential sector. All the details will come later.”

“A missile danger siren has been launched in the city. All residents must take shelter. The danger remains,” he also wrote.

The network writes about the work of Russian air defense over the city center.

“You understand that in the Belgorod People’s Republic everything flew and arrived at military targets (we say hello to all the S-300s that “covered” Kharkov yesterday). But due to the incompetent work of the local air defense, there are civilian casualties and destruction even in the capital of the republic. It happens . Or it could be worse,” writes the Telegram channel “Nikolaevsky Vanek”.

Explosions and fires in Belgorod / photo t.me/bazabazon

Explosions in Belgorod on December 30 – video

Belgorod December 30Belgorod December 30

Shelling of Belgorod on December 30

