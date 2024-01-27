Ukrainian Drone Eliminates Two Occupiers Fighting Each Other In The Bushes

The “blow of reconciliation” was shown on video.
Ukrainian soldiers, using the Wild Hornets FPV drone, eliminated two invaders who started a fight among themselves in their position.
According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance officers of the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Bohdan Khmelnitsky noticed the invaders beating each other and passed on the coordinates to operators from the Bulava strike unit. They, in turn, struck a “blow of reconciliation”.
Nice.
I’m surprised that the drone wasn’t made to crash by those branches.
You have to be very special to fight with your own comrades on a front line swarming with drones.