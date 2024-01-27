Ukrainian Drone Eliminates Two Occupiers Fighting Each Other In The Bushes

The “blow of reconciliation” was shown on video.

27.01.2024

Ukrainian soldiers, using the Wild Hornets FPV drone, eliminated two invaders who started a fight among themselves in their position.

According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance officers of the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Bohdan Khmelnitsky noticed the invaders beating each other and passed on the coordinates to operators from the Bulava strike unit. They, in turn, struck a “blow of reconciliation”.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2024/1/27/581058/

Like this: Like Loading...